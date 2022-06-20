 Watch Bob Dylan Serenade Brian Wilson for His 80th Birthday - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Goodbye Vlad: The Chicks Kill Putin at Bonnaroo 2022
Home Music Music News

Bob Dylan, Carole King, and Elton John Celebrate and Serenade Brian Wilson on His 80th Birthday

Questlove, Smokey Robinson, Fleet Foxes, and more contributed special video messages, while Joe Walsh fêted the Beach Boy with an original birthday tune

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Brian Wilson is raking in the 80th birthday wishes from an array of friends and musical peers, including Bob Dylan, Carole King, Elton John, and Questlove.

The aforementioned artists — and many others — all sent in short video messages celebrating the musician, who entered his eighth decade today, June 20. The clip also includes Smokey Robinson, Barry Gibb, Chuck D, Fleet Foxes, Graham Nash, David Crosby, John Fogerty, Micky Dolenz, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, and She and Him. Wilson’s longtime collaborator and former Beach Boys bandmate Al Jardine also chimed in — and tossed in a requisite dig at Mike Love for good measure: “Hi Brian, I’m the guy who sings on your left, Al Jardine. Just remember, we’ll always be younger than your cousin, Mike.”

Several non-musicians popped up in the video as well, including Cameron Crowe, John Cusack, and Jeff Bridges, who delivered the most Dude-possible message to Wilson, “Thank you for all the gifts you’ve given us over all these years, it’s so wonderful being alive with you, man!” 

Considering the occasion, and the personnel involved, the video did feature some lovely musical touches. Fleet Foxes had a small horn section play part of “God Only Knows” in their clip, while Smokey Robinson sang a bit of “Happy Birthday To You” and Dylan delivered a full-on acoustic rendition of the song at the end of the video. The award, however, for the best performance goes to the one and only Joe Walsh, who peeled off a bunch of tasty riffs as he created his own characteristically bonkers birthday tune for Wilson on the spot. 

In This Article: Bob Dylan, Brian Wilson, Carole King, Elton John, Questlove

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.