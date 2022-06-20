Bob Dylan, Carole King, and Elton John Celebrate and Serenade Brian Wilson on His 80th Birthday

Brian Wilson is raking in the 80th birthday wishes from an array of friends and musical peers, including Bob Dylan, Carole King, Elton John, and Questlove.

The aforementioned artists — and many others — all sent in short video messages celebrating the musician, who entered his eighth decade today, June 20. The clip also includes Smokey Robinson, Barry Gibb, Chuck D, Fleet Foxes, Graham Nash, David Crosby, John Fogerty, Micky Dolenz, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, and She and Him. Wilson’s longtime collaborator and former Beach Boys bandmate Al Jardine also chimed in — and tossed in a requisite dig at Mike Love for good measure: “Hi Brian, I’m the guy who sings on your left, Al Jardine. Just remember, we’ll always be younger than your cousin, Mike.”

Several non-musicians popped up in the video as well, including Cameron Crowe, John Cusack, and Jeff Bridges, who delivered the most Dude-possible message to Wilson, “Thank you for all the gifts you’ve given us over all these years, it’s so wonderful being alive with you, man!”

Considering the occasion, and the personnel involved, the video did feature some lovely musical touches. Fleet Foxes had a small horn section play part of “God Only Knows” in their clip, while Smokey Robinson sang a bit of “Happy Birthday To You” and Dylan delivered a full-on acoustic rendition of the song at the end of the video. The award, however, for the best performance goes to the one and only Joe Walsh, who peeled off a bunch of tasty riffs as he created his own characteristically bonkers birthday tune for Wilson on the spot.