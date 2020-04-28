 Brian, Roger Eno Seek Quarantine Footage for New Video Project - Rolling Stone
Brian Eno, Roger Eno Enlisting Fans for New Video Project ‘A Quiet Scene’

Brothers soliciting footage of life in lockdown to pair with music from collaborative LP, Mixing Colours

Jon Blistein

brian roger eno

Brian and Roger Eno are asking fans for videos of simple scenes of life in quarantine for a new project tied to their LP, 'Mixing Colours.'

Bee Eno & Mary Evers*

Brian and Roger Eno are asking fans to submit videos that capture some facet of their life in quarantine for a new video project, A Quiet Scene.

The project is tied to the Eno brothers’ recent record, Mixing Colours, and was inspired by the four videos they released with musician and software designer Peter Chilvers for album cuts “Celeste,” “Sand,” “Ultramarine” and “Blonde.” Those clips paired the Enos’ music with footage of panoramic landscapes, and now Brian and Roger are seeking to do something similar with homemade footage from fans.

“We want to ask people in the next few weeks to take a single shot of a quiet scene, at home, or out the window, or in their garden,” the pair said in a statement. “Clouds passing, rustling tree leaves, a bird nesting, people conducting activities in the house: quiet moments that we are all enjoying, together, in isolation.”

Per a site for the project, fans should film their scene in landscape format and make sure it’s as long as the Mixing Colours track they wish to pair it with (those who want to use a slow-motion effect can). Videos should be uploaded to YouTube, Vimeo or Instagram, and then the links should be submitted to the project’s website. Any video that gets approved will be available to watch on the Mixing Colours site, while eventually 11 clips will be chosen to complete the A Quiet Scene project. The submission deadline is May 29th.

Brian and Roger Eno released Mixing Colours in March. While the brothers previously worked together on 1983’s Apollo: Atmospheres and Soundtracks and More Music for Films, Mixing Colours marks the first LP they’ve ever released jointly under their names.

