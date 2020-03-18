Queen’s Brian May Calls for Isolation Across Britain in Coronavirus Statement

Brian May is the latest artist to publicly address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with the Queen guitarist urging fans to self-isolate themselves in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“I feel this might be THE MOST IMPORTANT THING I EVER POSTED,” May wrote. “There is so much false information out there — people saying the CoronaVirus is not a threat — even that it doesn’t exist. And our own Government has failed to act promptly, acting on catastrophically bad advice, which will eventually be the cause of thousands of deaths.”

He continued: “It’s too late to contain the CoronaVirus in Britain — but we CAN still save some of the lives of our dear ones by doing NOW what we should have done 3 weeks ago. ISOLATE — minimise our social contacts. Minimise them, if possible, to almost zero. The more interactions you have, the more chance you have of bringing the virus in to threaten your family. The less people you meet up with, the better the chance of saving yourself and your family, and the greater chance we will have to limit the damage this awful plague will do.”

May also shared screenshots from a Medium article by Tomas Pueyo, titled “Coronavirus: Why You Must Act Now,” which outlines how social distancing can prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“PLEASE READ the article these screen shots come from,” May wrote. “It will take you 30 minutes or so to absorb it — but at the end you will truly understand why we must take extreme measures NOW. Do not confuse this with panicking. It is simply taking the measures we need to adopt to protect ourselves from a Hellish future … Do it, please — and forward it to all your friends and family. This could save countless lives.”

Lastly, May noted that he was “praying” that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would read the article “and throw his advisors out the door.”

“Extreme Action is needed — delaying is shite,” he wrote. “And please, politicians, stop talking about the economy, just for a moment. A million lives are at stake.”