Brian Johnson’s ‘Life on the Road’ Series Coming to American Television

AC/DC lead singer Brian Johnson’s travel series Life on the Road, which aired in the United Kingdom and Ireland in 2017, is coming to America’s AXS TV in September. The show features Johnson traveling all across the globe to interview rock stars like Roger Daltrey, Robert Plant, Sting, Billy Joel, Nick Mason and many others about their formative years, their music and their ongoing passions. “To sit and chat with my friends and heroes while filming ‘On The Road’ was ridiculous fun,” Johnson said in a statement, “and with no professional journalists around, you can feel the trust.”

Episodes include Lars Ulrich taking Johnson on a tour of Metallica’s San Fransisco’s headquarters, Robert Plant walking him around a ruined castle in North Wales and discussing the early days of Led Zeppelin and Joe Elliot taking him to a Dublin pub to share stories about Def Leppard’s long career. In this clip, Sting takes looks back at the Police’s first American tour and takes him to the former site of CBGB in New York, where they played their inaugural U.S show in October 1978. “I remember every little club we played all over the Northeast of America,” Sting said. “And I’m glad I did. I’m so grateful. It builds backbone. It builds some kind of psychological armor.”

Johnson hasn’t played with AC/DC since he abruptly left their Rock or Bust tour in February 2016 due to hearing loss. The group finished the tour with Axl Rose and the future of the group seemed quite uncertain, especially when bassist Cliff Williams announced his retirement at the end of the tour. That left Angus Young as the last remaining member of the classic Back in Black lineup, but last year photographs began circulating that showed Johnson, Young, Williams and Back in Black-era drummer Phil Rudd near Vancouver’s Warehouse Studio, where they recorded their last three albums. There’s been no official word on the state of the band, but there are widespread rumors that they are cutting a new album and booking a tour.

Here is the complete schedule for Brian Johnson: Life on the Road:

Sept. 15th – Sting

Sept. 22th – Robert Plant

Sept. 29th – Roger Daltrey

Oct. 6th – Joe Elliott

Oct. 13th – Lars Ulrich

Oct. 20th – Nick Mason

Oct. 27th – Billy Joel

Nov. 3th – Joe Walsh

Nov. 10th – Dolly Parton

Nov. 17th – Paul Rodgers

Dec. 1st – Mick Fleetwood