Brian Fallon Previews New ‘Local Honey’ LP With ‘You Have Stolen My Heart’

Brian Fallon has announced his upcoming third solo album, Local Honey. It arrives on March 27th via his label Lesser Known Records in partnership with distributor Thirty Tigers. The LP is available for pre-order and includes a download of lead single, “You Have Stolen My Heart.”

“And now if you need me, you know where to find me/I’ll be always falling under your spell,” he sings on the tender ballad. “And everything slows with my breath/As I watch you float across the floor/And the night came as it went/I could swear that I knew you before/Like maybe another night, we were lovers in another life/Or maybe we were always strangers on mystery trains/And you were only a ghost that has stolen my heart away.”

“‘You Have Stolen My Heart’ is my most direct attempt at a love song,” Fallon said in a statement. “I wanted a song that wasn’t aware of what it was or wasn’t, it was just true. The rhythm has an almost calypso feel inside of an Americana song.”

Produced by Peter Katis, the eight-song Local Honey follows Fallon’s 2018 release, Sleepwalkers, a string of summer 2018 Gaslight Anthem reunion dates surrounding the 10th anniversary of The ’59 Sound and a solo trek with Craig Finn that fall.

“Every single song is about right now,” Fallon said of his Local Honey material. “There’s nothing on this record that has to do with the past or even the future, it just has to do with the moments that are presented and things that I’ve learned and I’m finding in my day to day. This record is 100 percent about the day today. It’s not about these glorious dreams or miserable failures, it’s just about life and how I see it.”

Fallon will embark on a world tour backed by his longtime live band The Howling Weather beginning in March. Fallon’s North American dates run through early April, before he heads to Europe through May.

Brian Fallon and The Howling Weather North American Tour Dates

March 12 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

March 13 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

March 14 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

March 15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

March 17 – Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor

March 18 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

March 21 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

March 22 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

March 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Big Sky Buckhead

March 25 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

March 27 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

March 28 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

March 29 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

April 1 – New York, NY @ Town Hall

April 3 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

April 4 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

April 5 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall