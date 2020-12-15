 Brian Eno Announces Reissue of 'A Year with Swollen Appendices' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Christmas Remix of 'Savage' on 'Corden'
Home Music Music News

Brian Eno Announces 25th-Anniversary Edition of ‘A Year With Swollen Appendices’

Faber and Faber will publish the edition, with a new intro by the producer

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
brian eno book

Shamil Tanna*

Brian Eno will celebrate the 25th anniversary of A Year With Swollen Appendices with a new edition, out February 9th via Faber and Faber.

The producer will write a new introduction to the book, originally published in 1996. It contains diary entries and reflections on his 1995 collaborations with David Bowie (Outside), U2 (Original Soundtracks 1 as Passengers), Jah Wobble (Spinner), and more. Several letters are also included, as well as essays on topics ranging from ambient music to CD-Roms.

The hardcover anniversary edition will be printed on pink paper, with two ribbons and a two-tone paper-over-board cover — in honor of the original design. You can preorder it here.

Eno digitally released Film Music 1976-2020 last month, with a physical release arriving on January 22nd, 2021. The decades-spanning collection contains his soundtrack work — from David Lynch’s Dune (“Prophecy Theme”) to Henrique Goldman’s O Nome da Morte (“Decline and Fall“).

In March, Eno released the Mixing Colours LP with his brother Roger, dropping an expanded edition last summer. In August, he provided the score for the animated short Extinction Emergency, and Why We Must Act Now, voiced by Naomie Harris.

In This Article: Brian Eno

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.