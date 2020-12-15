Brian Eno Announces 25th-Anniversary Edition of ‘A Year With Swollen Appendices’

Brian Eno will celebrate the 25th anniversary of A Year With Swollen Appendices with a new edition, out February 9th via Faber and Faber.

The producer will write a new introduction to the book, originally published in 1996. It contains diary entries and reflections on his 1995 collaborations with David Bowie (Outside), U2 (Original Soundtracks 1 as Passengers), Jah Wobble (Spinner), and more. Several letters are also included, as well as essays on topics ranging from ambient music to CD-Roms.

The hardcover anniversary edition will be printed on pink paper, with two ribbons and a two-tone paper-over-board cover — in honor of the original design. You can preorder it here.

Eno digitally released Film Music 1976-2020 last month, with a physical release arriving on January 22nd, 2021. The decades-spanning collection contains his soundtrack work — from David Lynch’s Dune (“Prophecy Theme”) to Henrique Goldman’s O Nome da Morte (“Decline and Fall“).

In March, Eno released the Mixing Colours LP with his brother Roger, dropping an expanded edition last summer. In August, he provided the score for the animated short Extinction Emergency, and Why We Must Act Now, voiced by Naomie Harris.