Brian Eno Welcomes the Sun on ‘Lowered’ New Single ‘We Let It In’

Brian Eno has shared a new song, “We Let It In,” featuring vocals from his daughter, Darla Eno. The musician also unveiled a video for the layered track, which was directed by Eno and London-based multidisciplinary artist Orfeo Tagiuri and uses handwriting by Eno’s

granddaughter, Anya.

In a statement, Eno explained that the song offers a new perspective from his as an artist. “It’s lowered,” he said. “It’s become a different personality I can sing from. I don’t want to sing like a teenager, it can be melancholy, a bit regretful. As for writing songs again—it’s more landscapes, but this time with humans in them.”

“We Let It In” is the latest release from Eno’s forthcoming, self-produced LP, ForeverAndEverNoMore, out Oct. 14 via Verve/UMC. It follows single “There Were Bells,” which was originally recorded for a 2021 performance at the Acropolis of Athens in Greece. Both songs reflect on the climate crisis, a theme that Eno explores on the entire album.

“Like everybody else—except, apparently, most of the governments of the world—I’ve been thinking about our narrowing, precarious future, and this music grew out of those thoughts,” Eno said. “Perhaps it’s more accurate to say I’ve been feeling about it…and the music grew out of the feelings. Those of us who share those feelings are aware that the world is changing at a super-rapid rate, and that large parts of it are disappearing forever… hence the album title.”

ForeverAndEverNoMore is Eno’s first studio album in six years and the first to feature his vocals on nearly every track since 2005’s Another Day on Earth. The LP’s 10 tracks include contributions from Leo Abrahams, Roger Eno, Peter Chilvers, Clodagh Simonds, Cecily Eno, and Jon Hopkins. The album is available for pre-order now.

In 2019, Eno — who, in addition to his own lauded musical output, also co-produced albums like Talking Heads’ Remain in Light and U2’s The Joshua Tree — was finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Roxy Music.