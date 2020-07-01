 Brian Eno, Roger Eno to Release Expanded Edition of 'Mixing Colours' - Rolling Stone
Brian Eno, Roger Eno to Release Expanded Edition of ‘Mixing Colours’

Deluxe digital version will include seven new color-themed tracks, to be made available on a vinyl EP in August

Eno Hyde - Brian Eno'Later with Jools Holland' TV show, Maidstone, Britain - 13 May 2014Series 44 Prog 5

The Eno brothers (Brian and Roger) will release a deluxe digital version of their collaborative LP 'Mixing Colours.'

Andre Csillag/Shutterstock

The Eno brothers (Brian and Roger) will release a deluxe digital version of their collaborative LP Mixing Colours, which debuted this past March.

The expanded edition, out July 17th, includes six new tracks along with “Pewter,” previously only issued as a bonus track in Japan. The new song titles are color-based as well: “Moss,” “Violet,” “Manganese,” “Vermilion,” “Marble” and “Malachite.” A 12″ EP, Luminous, containing all seven of the new tracks, will be available on August 14th; a special version with a sun yellow vinyl copy will be released exclusively to smaller music retailers in an effort to support them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the brothers previously worked together on 1983’s Apollo: Atmospheres and Soundtracks and More Music for FilmsMixing Colours marks the first LP they’ve ever released jointly under their names. Since it was first unveiled at the end of March, fans of Brian and Roger Eno have contributed to their quarantine-themed online video project associated with the album, A Quiet Scene, which now has over 1,800 submissions and counting.

“We were overwhelmed by both the quality and quantity of films we received,” the brothers noted. “There’s so much creativity and originality! One of the pleasures of looking at these pieces of work is noticing how each film draws out something different from the music it accompanies.”

