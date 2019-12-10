Brian Eno Blasts British Conservative Party on New Pre-Election Song

Brian Eno envisions “a few more years of Brexit purgatory” on his bouncy, satirical new song “Everything’s on the Up With the Tories.” The track, which also touches on income inequality, unemployment and healthcare, blasts the British Conservative Party ahead of the U.K. general election on Thursday, December 12th.

“Everything’s up the creek with the Blue Boys/They’re selling off the NHS to cowboys,” Eno sings over a tuba-like thump. “They’re cutting back on nurses but investing it in hearses/The nitwits, and the we-don’t-have-a-clue boys.” Later, he observes, “Everything’s on the up with the righties/Who worship at the feet of Trump Almighty/There’s people in the street without a bloody crust to eat/But everything’s on the up for the Tories.”

In the YouTube description, Eno notes that all proceeds from the song will “go to the homeless.”

Eno, widely outspoken with his political views, recently signed a note — along with Roger Waters, Massive Attack and actor Rob Delaney, among others — endorsing Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in the election.

In October, Eno and numerous other artists — including Thom Yorke, David Byrne, U2’s Adam Clayton and Spice Girls’ Mel B — addressed accusations of climate hypocrisy in an open letter authored by environmental activists Extinction Rebellion.