Brian Eno’s Collaborative Albums With John Cale, Jah Wobble to Be Reissued

Brian Eno’s collaborative albums with John Cale and bassist Jah Wobble — 1990’s Wrong Way Up and 1995’s Spinner, respectively — will be reissued with a handful of bonus tracks each. The sets will arrive on August 21st via All Saints Records.

The reissues coincide with the 30th anniversary of Wrong Way Up and the 25th anniversary of Spinner. The bonus tracks on Wrong Way Up are “Grandfather’s House” and “Palanquin,” which appeared on the b-side of the “Spinning Away” single. And the bonus tracks on Spinner are “Stravinsky,” an Eno original from the soundtrack to Derek Jarman’s movie Glitterbug, and “Lockdown,” a new track from Wobble.

Both reissues will come with writings by and interviews with Eno from around the time of each album’s original release. Wobble has also contributed an essay and a new painting to the liner notes of Spinner.

Neither Wrong Way Up nor Spinner has been available in a physical format for 15 years. Both will be released on vinyl and digitally, while there will also be a standard CD version and a limited edition CDX version that’ll arrive in casebound packaging.

Eno and Cale had collaborated on multiple occasions before making Wrong Way Up, guesting on each other’s records as far back as 1974. That same year, they recorded the live album, June 1, 1974, with Nico and Kevin Ayers at the Rainbow Theatre in London, while Eno also produced Cale’s 1989 album, Words for the Dying.

Meanwhile, Eno and Wobble — who’d previously served as the original bassist in Public Image Ltd. — first partnered when making the soundtrack for what ended up being filmmaker Derek Jarman’s final project, 1994’s Glitterbug (Jarman died of complications from AIDS that same year). After completing the soundtrack, Eno sent the stereo mixes of the film cues to Wobble, who continued to tinker and craft the songs that would eventually comprise Spinner. He enlisted late Can drummer Jaki Liebezeit to play on the tracks as well.