Brian Eno Drops ‘Decline and Fall’ Video from ‘O Nome da Morte’ Soundtrack

Ahead of his new compilation Film Music 1976-2020, Brian Eno has released a dark new video for “Decline and Fall” from the O Nome da Morte soundtrack.

The 2017 Brazilian film translates to Tarnished Land. It was directed by Henrique Goldman, who also directed Eno’s new video. The clip opens with a man being buried alive, followed by burning forests and the trail of an assassin, whose victim later floats in the waters of the Amazon.

“Our video juxtaposes two cinematic narratives set in Brazil, one of the main frontiers in the final battle between Man and Nature,” Goldman said in a statement. “The first comprises fragments of a drama about the tortured soul of the assassin portrayed in O Nome da Morte and the second depicts a magical natural phenomena — the Invisible River of the Amazon — a meteorologic process on a colossal scale, whereby rainforest trees continually spray billions of gallons of water into the atmosphere.”

“The video is foreboding and suspenseful,” he added. “Somewhere in the vast Brazilian landscape, something momentous lurks in the background. An unforeseen, greedy, and merciless force disrupts the divine stream of life. The same force drives the hitman, who stealthily steps out of the shadows to kill for money. As rain and fire, fiction and science, birth and death, nature and civilization, art, love, and greed continually juxtapose each other, we become aware of the delicate natural balance that is being severely disrupted by our civilization.”

Film Music 1976-2020 will be released digitally on Friday and on vinyl and CD on January 22nd. The 17-track comp contains several memorable compositions, including “Prophecy Theme” from David Lynch’s Dune, “Deep Blue Day” from Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting, “Beach Sequence” from Michelangelo Antonioni’s Beyond the Clouds, and more. You can preorder it here.