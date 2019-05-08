Brian Eno to Reissue Ambient Classic ‘Apollo’ With Disc of New Music

Brian Eno will release an expanded, remastered version of Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks, his 1983 ambient collaboration with Daniel Lanois and brother Roger Eno that features a disc’s worth of new music from the trio.

The package, due out July 19th, includes 11 newly recorded instrumentals: five from Brian and three each from Lanois (“Capsule,” “Last Step From the Surface,” “Fine-grained”) and Roger (“Waking Up,” “Under The Moon,“ “Strange Quiet”). The trio promoted the project — their first collective effort since the original record — with a video for Brian’s “Like I Was a Spectator,” featuring his celestial synth drones over rare NASA footage.

Apollo, available to preorder now, will be out in five formats: a standard 2-CD version, a digital edition, a special digital version with exclusive cover art, a 2-LP 180-gram vinyl edition in a gatefold sleeve and a limited, numbered 2-CD edition with a 24-page full color hardcover book.

The Enos and Lanois recorded Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks for journalist-filmmaker Al Reinert’s feature documentary For All Mankind, which features footage from the Apollo 11 moon landing and commentary from astronauts on that pivotal event. Several tracks from the LP later appeared in commercials and films, including Trainspotting, Traffic, 28 Days Later, Drive and Love; Brian’s “An Ending (Ascent)” was used during the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony.

Brian Eno and Lanois co-produced Apollo at the latter’s studio in Hamilton, Ontario. The duo have since collaborated on numerous projects, most famously producing (either partly or in full) the U2 albums The Unforgettable Fire, The Joshua Tree, Achtung Baby, All That You Can’t Leave Behind, How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb and No Line on the Horizon. However, the 11 new songs on Apollo marks the first time both Enos and Lanois have collaborated together since the 1983 album.

Brian Eno With Daniel Lanois & Roger Eno – Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks – Remastered Track List

Disc 1:

1. “Under Stars”

2. “The Secret Place”

3. “Matta”

4. “Signals”

5. “An Ending (Ascent)”

6. “Under Stars II”

7. “Drift”

8. “Silver Morning”

9. “Deep Blue Day”

10. “Weightless”

11. “Always Returning”

12. “Stars”

Disc 2: For All Mankind

1. “The End Of A Thin Cord”

2. “Capsule”

3. “At The Foot Of A Ladder”

4. “Waking Up”

5. “Clear Desert Night”

6. “Over The Canaries”

7. “Last Step From The Surface”

8. “Fine-grained”

9. “Under The Moon”

10. “Strange Quiet”

11. “Like I Was A Spectator”