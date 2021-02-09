Brian Eno, Beach House, Santigold to Score Omega Mart Exhibit

Brian Eno, Beach House and Santigold are among the musical artists contributing to upcoming Las Vegas exhibit Omega Mart, as Brooklyn Vegan reports. Produced by Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment group Meow Wolf, the permanent exhibition will open in experiential complex AREA15 on February 18th.

The supermarket-themed exhibition is described as “an extraordinary supermarket” where visitors to the interactive and immersive art exhibit can “discover portals leading to surreal worlds full of unexpected art-filled landscapes in which to play.”

The musical artists, which also include Amon Tobin, Pleasure Corporation and El Búho, have created scores to soundtrack areas of the exhibit. In a video for Omega Mart, a deepfake Willie Nelson makes a trippy visit through the zany grocery store, where glitchy people and products morph.

According to a statement, the exhibit will feature some 250 projects from more than 325 creators, including local and international artists. It will house four anchor spaces with “60 additional unique environments, such as installation-filled rooms, terrains, and portals to other worlds.”