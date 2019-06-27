Brian Eno: Astronomer Honors Producer With Asteroid Named ‘Eno’

It’s a privilege befitting an ambient icon who once soundtracked a moon landing documentary: On Tuesday, the science festival Starmus V presented Brian Eno with a certificate commemorating that Asteroid 81948 has been named in his honor.

Astronomer Marc Buie of the Southwest Research Institute, who discovered the asteroid, presented the certificate. He selected Eno for the honor in conjunction with the International Astronomical Union and the Minor Planet Centre.

Previously known as “81948 (2000 OM69),” the asteroid is now dubbed the equally long “Brian Peter George St John le Baptiste de la Salle Eno” (or, in short, the much catchier “Eno”). Eno was also on-hand Monday at the event to receive the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication.

In related news, Eno, Daniel Lanois and Roger Eno recently issued the tranquil instrumental “Capsule,” which appears on the expanded, remastered version of their collaborative 1983 album Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks. The Enos and Lanois recorded the original LP for journalist-filmmaker Al Reinert’s feature documentary For All Mankind, which features astronaut commentary and footage from the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The revamped Apollo, out July 19th, features a disc of 11 newly recorded instrumentals, including “Capsule.”