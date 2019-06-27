×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1328: Howard Stern
Read Next Elvis Presley 50th Anniversary Sets Planned for Las Vegas Residency, American Sound Sessions Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Brian Eno: Astronomer Honors Producer With Asteroid Named ‘Eno’

At science festival Starmus V, musician received certificate celebrating new moniker for Asteroid 81948

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All
British musician and activist Brian Eno gives a lecture entitled: "At the Crossroads of Art and Science" during the Starmus Festival on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife on June 29, 2016 / AFP / DESIREE MARTIN (Photo credit should read DESIREE MARTIN/AFP/Getty Images)

A science festival presented Brian Eno with a certificate recognizing that an asteroid has been named in his honor.

Desiree Martin/AFP/Getty Images)

It’s a privilege befitting an ambient icon who once soundtracked a moon landing documentary: On Tuesday, the science festival Starmus V presented Brian Eno with a certificate commemorating that Asteroid 81948 has been named in his honor.

Astronomer Marc Buie of the Southwest Research Institute, who discovered the asteroid, presented the certificate. He selected Eno for the honor in conjunction with the International Astronomical Union and the Minor Planet Centre.

Previously known as “81948 (2000 OM69),” the asteroid is now dubbed the equally long “Brian Peter George St John le Baptiste de la Salle Eno” (or, in short, the much catchier “Eno”). Eno was also on-hand Monday at the event to receive the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication.

In related news, Eno, Daniel Lanois and Roger Eno recently issued the tranquil instrumental “Capsule,” which appears on the expanded, remastered version of their collaborative 1983 album Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks. The Enos and Lanois recorded the original LP for journalist-filmmaker Al Reinert’s feature documentary For All Mankind, which features astronaut commentary and footage from the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The revamped Apollo, out July 19th, features a disc of 11 newly recorded instrumentals, including “Capsule.” 

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1328: Howard Stern
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad