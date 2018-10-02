Brett Kavanaugh Instigated Bar Fight After UB40 Concert, Police Report Reveals

British reggae band UB40 have found themselves ensnared in the latest probe into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s collegial drinking habits following a report that Kavanaugh and some Yale classmates were involved in a bar fight following a UB40 concert in September 1985.

The New York Times reports that the altercation took place at a bar in New Haven, Connecticut – where Yale University resides – during Kavanaugh’s junior year at the college.

According to the police report from the incident, Kavanaugh instigated the altercation by throwing ice at another man “for some unknown reason”; the New York Times states that Kavanaugh and his friends – which included future NBA player Chris Dudley – were trying to determine whether the man was UB40 singer Ali Campbell.

Chad Ludington, Kavanaugh’s Yale classmate and fellow member of the school’s basketball team, initially issued a statement Sunday that detailed the incident, however Ludington accused Kavanaugh of throwing his beer, and not ice, at the man.

“The guy swung at Brett,” Ludington said, adding that Dudley “took his beer and smashed it into the head of the guy, who by now had Brett in an embrace. I then tried to pull Chris back, and a bunch of other guys tried to pull the other guy back. I don’t know what Brett was doing in the melee, but there was blood, there was glass, there was beer and there was some shouting, and the police showed up.”

Neither UB40, which turned Neil Diamond’s “Red, Red Wine” and Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love With You” into Hot 100-topping hits, nor former lead singer Ali Campbell have commented on the latest Kavanaugh report. A representative for Campbell did not respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.