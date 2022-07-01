 Bret Michaels Hospitalized, Poison Cancels Nashville Show - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Bret Michaels Hospitalized, Forcing Poison to Cancel Nashville Show

Poison is on tour providing support for Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe’s massive The Stadium Tour

Bret MichaelsBret Michaels

Bret Michaels performs during Bret Michaels' Christmas Party on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in St. Charles, Ill.

Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Poison frontman Bret Michaels was hospitalized for undisclosed reasons Thursday evening in Tennessee, forcing the band to cancel their appearance at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

According to the Nashville Tennessean, Live Nation officials confirmed Michaels’ bandmates appeared onstage to break the news to the audience before their scheduled performance. The group did not elaborate on Michaels’ condition or the reason for his hospitalization.

Representatives for Michaels and Poison have not returned Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Poison is currently touring the United States as a part of Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe’s massive The Stadium Tour, which is slated to run through early September. The tour, which also includes support from Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, was originally scheduled for 2020, but was forced to reschedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans in attendance at the show took to Twitter to complain about the the “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” hitmakers’ last-minute cancellation. “#TheStadiumTour in Nashville has been a total shit show thus far,” one fan wrote, mentioning rain also caused a delay in the performance. Another fan claimed to have driven to Nashville from Kansas City to see the band perform.

It is currently unknown whether Poison will continue the tour due to Michaels’ hospitalization.

