Brent Faiyaz Links Up With Drake for New Song ‘Wasting Time’

Drake and Brent Faiyaz have dropped a smooth-talking new song, “Wasting Time,” which was produced by the Neptunes.

Faiyaz takes the lead on vocals on the synth-heavy track, crooning, “If you’re gonna waste your time/ then waste your time with me/ you can have all the space/ more than you need.” Drake adds a verse midway through that calls out Beth Harmon from The Queen’s Gambit and asserts “I’m more Prince than Prince Charming.”

“Wasting Time” marks Faiyaz’s third solo single of the year, following “Show U Off” and “Gravity,” which featured Tyler, the Creator and DJ Dahi.. Last year, Faiyaz released his latest EP, Fuck the World, which he discussed in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“The world is kind of shitty right now — fuck the injustice, the bullshit,” he said of the album’s titular guiding principle. “Shit is messed up out here. But [I’m] also talking about ‘fuck the world’ from the perspective of lust. ‘Fuck the world’ from an enjoyment perspective. I’m out here getting money, fucking women, all that rock-star shit. I like to use that expletive because it means both things.”

Drake, meanwhile, remains at work on his long-awaited new album, Certified Lover Boy. Back in March, he dropped the three-track Scary Hours 2 EP, which featured the single “What’s Next,” plus collaboration with Lil Baby (“Wants and Needs”) and Rick Ross (“Lemon Pepper Freestyle”).