Brendon Urie Walks Up Side of Skyscraper in Panic! at the Disco’s ‘High Hopes’ Video

Panic! at the Disco‘s Brendon Urie confidently walks up the side of a tall building in the band’s new video for “High Hopes.” The video is also modeled off the cover of their chart-topping new album Pray for the Wicked.

“No matter how hard your dreams seem, keep going. You might even have to climb up the side of a building in downtown LA, but it’ll all be worth it at the top. Stay up on that rise,” Panic! at the Disco wrote of the inspiring visual, directed by Brendan Walter and Mel Soria.

Urie’s skyscraping adventure follows the band’s similarly gravity-shy performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, where the frontman delivered the “High Hopes” opening verse while hovering over the Radio City Music Hall crowd. Like that performance, after Urie ascends the Los Angeles building, he reengages with his Panic! band mates for the remainder of the song.

Urie also recently launched his Highest Hopes Foundation, which supports “the efforts of non-profit organizations that lead, develop, and advocate support for human rights for all people and communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.”