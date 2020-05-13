 See Brendon Urie, the Roots' 'Under Pressure' Remix for 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Broadway Theaters Close Amid Coronavirus Fears in New York City Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

See Brendon Urie, the Roots’ Rousing ‘Under Pressure’ Remix for ‘Fallon’

Artists’ take on Queen and David Bowie’s classic features makeshift quarantine instruments

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie, the Roots and Jimmy Fallon teamed up for a quarantine-at-home rendition of Queen and David Bowie’s classic, “Under Pressure.” Their new remix will air on Tuesday during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In the clip, Urie and Fallon take vocal lead while the Roots join in from their respective shelter-in-place abodes playing their respective instruments, which include traditional and makeshift items. Questlove uses a butter knife, wine glass, bottle, jar, bowl and pot lid for his percussive contributions and Black Thought uses a frosting spatula to play a toaster. Spoons, flasks, a fork, table and frisbee are also employed by bandmates during the whimsical performance.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented The Tonight Show from broadcasting live from its studio, Fallon has been presenting an At Home Edition 10-minute version of the show from his home that features guests who are also social-distancing at home. Sting, Adam Sandler (who did two separate coronavirus-themed original songs with the late-night host), as well as Demi Lovato and Mumford & Sons’ Marcus Mumford are among the musical guests who have participated in Fallon’s At Home episodes.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.