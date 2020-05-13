See Brendon Urie, the Roots’ Rousing ‘Under Pressure’ Remix for ‘Fallon’

Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie, the Roots and Jimmy Fallon teamed up for a quarantine-at-home rendition of Queen and David Bowie’s classic, “Under Pressure.” Their new remix will air on Tuesday during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In the clip, Urie and Fallon take vocal lead while the Roots join in from their respective shelter-in-place abodes playing their respective instruments, which include traditional and makeshift items. Questlove uses a butter knife, wine glass, bottle, jar, bowl and pot lid for his percussive contributions and Black Thought uses a frosting spatula to play a toaster. Spoons, flasks, a fork, table and frisbee are also employed by bandmates during the whimsical performance.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented The Tonight Show from broadcasting live from its studio, Fallon has been presenting an At Home Edition 10-minute version of the show from his home that features guests who are also social-distancing at home. Sting, Adam Sandler (who did two separate coronavirus-themed original songs with the late-night host), as well as Demi Lovato and Mumford & Sons’ Marcus Mumford are among the musical guests who have participated in Fallon’s At Home episodes.