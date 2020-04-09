Brendan Benson Gets Soaked in ‘Richest Man’ Video

Brendan Benson gets soaked in the animated video for “Richest Man.” The song is off his upcoming album Dear Life, out April 24th on Third Man Records.

Directed by New York cartoonist Wartella, the clip features Benson in a dilapidated home as picture frames fall off the wall and a vase of flowers wilt. Despite the unfortunate circumstances, he’s grateful for what really matters: “I gave you your name, but you gave me my life,” he sings, “And you made this house a home.”

“This was a very different video-making experience,” Benson tells Rolling Stone. “I had to pantomime the whole thing with notes from Wartella (who lives in another city), about the different scenes. I had to hold an imaginary umbrella and arrange an imaginary vase with flowers. It was all very mysterious and I had no idea if I was doing a good job or anything until it came back after being animated. Turns out I’m a pretty good mime!”

Benson released “Richest Man” last month, noting its theme of family life. “I never thought I would write a song about domesticity!” he said. “When I wrote the words, I thought I would eventually change them to something a little less literal and ‘family man,’ but in the end, I decided I liked the lyrics for those two reasons.”

“Richest Man” is the second single off Dear Life, following “Good to Be Alive.” After postponing his spring tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Benson has continued his Boy in the Bubble series, in which he posts live performances on his Instagram every day at 5:20 p.m. ET. He’s been playing tracks from Dear Life, as well as beloved Raconteurs songs, including “Hands.”