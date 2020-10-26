Breeders’ Kim and Kelley Deal Talk Voting With Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown

The Breeders’ Kim and Kelley Deal took part in conversation with Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown during an upcoming Rolling Stone Fridays for Unity event, which is set to air this Friday, October 30th.

“Has anybody ever told you you look like Robert Pollard from Guided by Voices?” the Dayton, Ohio twins ask the senator in unison. “Is that good or bad?” he asks them, to which they reply, “It’s good!”

After establishing who is older (Kelley by 11 minutes), they ask Brown about the Affordable Care Act’s precarious position this election. “It means a lot of things to a lot of people,” he says, noting it could affect 23-year-olds on their parent’s health plan, people on medicaid expansion, and those with pre-existing conditions. “That Trump is doing this in the middle of the pandemic and jamming a Supreme Court nominee who will help him do it through the congress as people start voting… It’s incomprehensible, mean-spirited, and nasty, all because they do whatever the insurance industry wants them to do.”

Elsewhere in the clip, the Deals ask what Brown would say to those who think their vote doesn’t matter. The senator placed emphasis on the 2016 presidential election, when it came down to less than 80,000 votes in three states.

“You just feel good about casting a vote,” he says. “If you feel the way I think the two of you do and I do about Donald Trump, it just feels good knowing that you’re playing a role in changing this country. Because if he’s president four more years, people my children’s age and my grandchildren’s age are going to be saddled with the damage he does for a long time. Knowing that you can tell your kids and grandkids, ‘I did this for my country and it mattered and it had an impact.'”

The first part of Rolling Stone‘s virtual event featured Jeff Tweedy encouraging voting, Beto O’Rourke in conversation with Arcade Fire’s Win Butler, California Governor Gavin Newsom with Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith, and more. The second part will air on Friday, October 30th on Rolling Stone‘s YouTube page at 8 p.m. ET.