‘Breaking Bad’ Collects Series’ Music for Limited-Edition, Vinyl-Only Box Set

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Breaking Bad, the beloved series will collect five LPs-worth of music that featured during the show’s five seasons for a limited-edition, vinyl-only box set.

Limited to 5,000 copies, the Breaking Bad Original Soundtrack arrives November 30th and boasts five “Albuquerque crystal”-colored 10″ records, each housed in a jacket that represents one of the series’ five seasons.

The set also features “a lift off box set with Breaking Bad logo on front with special drip-off varnish,” an exclusive poster and “Los Pollos Hermanos” plastic ID badge and a Booklet with exclusive pictures and extensive liner notes by the show’s music supervisor Thomas Golubić, Billboard reports.

Musically, the box set boasts snippets of memorable dialogue and Dave Porter’s score alongside songs by artists like Tommy James & The Shondells, Badfinger, Thee Oh Sees, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Fever Ray and more.

Check out Music on Vinyl for more information on the Breaking Bad boxset.

Breaking Bad Original Soundtrack Track List

Side A

Dave Porter – “Breaking Bad Main Title Theme” (Extended)

Rodrigo y Gabriela – “Tamacun”

Working For a Nuclear Free City – “Dead Fingers Talking”

Glen Phillips – “The Hole”

WALT JR. – BAND AIDS (dialogue)

Darondo – “Didn’t I”

Side B

Mick Harvey – “Out Of Time Man”

The In Crowd – “Mango Walk”

Ticklah – “Nine Years”

Fujiya & Miyagi – “Uh”

SKINNY PETE – SPELLING (dialogue)

The Silver Seas – “Catch Yer Own Train”

Side C

The Walkmen – “Red Moon”

MARIE SCHRADER – SUPERMARKET (dialogue)

The Be Good Tanyas – “Waiting Around To Die”

Los Cuates de Sinaloa – “Negro Y Azul: The Ballad Of Heisenberg”

Calexico – “Banderilla”

Side D

Far East Movement – “Holla Hey”

The Black Seeds – “One By One”

Blue Mink – “Good Morning Freedom”

WALTER WHITE – PLANS (dialogue)

Yellowman – “Zungguzungguguzungguzeng”

Side E

GUSTAVO FRING – $3 MILLION (dialogue)

Chuy Flores – “Pollos Hermanos Veneno”

Los Zafiros – “He Venido”

Vince Guaraldi & Bola Sete – “Ginza Samba”

Teddybears feat. Eve – “Rocket Scientist”

Side F

Prince Fatty – “Shimmy Shimmy Ya”

Son of Dave – “Shake A Bone”

The Association – “Windy”

SAUL GOODMAN – PRICING (dialogue)

Quartetto Cetra – “Crapa Pelada”

America – “A Horse With No Name”

Side G

Alexander – “Truth”

Ana Tijoux – “1977”

SKYLER WHITE – QUICKEN (dialogue)

Bang Data – “Bang Data”

Fever Ray – “If I Had a Heart”

Side H

JESSE PINKMAN – HOSPITAL (dialogue)

Apparat – “Goodbye”

Thee Oh Sees – “Tidal Wave”

SAUL GOODMAN – SLOPPY SECONDS (dialogue)

Taalbi Brothers – “Freestyle”

Side I

Whitey – “Stay On The Outside”

MIKE EHRMANTRAUT – JESSE JAMES (dialogue)

The Peddlers – “On A Clear Day You Can See Forever”

Knife Party – “Bonfire”

Side J

Tommy James & The Shondells – “Crystal Blue Persuasion”

The Limeliters – “Take My True Love By The Hand”

HANK SCHRADER – ASAC SCHRADER (dialogue)

Marty Robbins – “El Paso”

Badfinger – “Baby Blue”