Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
Read Next Sir Mix-a-Lot on New House-Flipping TV Show and Deeper Message Behind 'Baby Got Back' Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Listen to a Breakdown of 2018’s Best Albums (So Far)

New episode of Rolling Stone Music Now goes deep into our picks for the best albums of 2018

By

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All
50 Best Albums of 2018 So Far

Is the Baltimore band Beach House’s latest album, 7, brilliant – as Sarah Grant and Simon Vozick-Levinson would have it – or “somnambulant,” as Chris Weingarten insists? In the latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, Rolling Stone writers and editors Vozick-Levinson, Grant and Weingarten sit down to discuss – and sometimes vociferously debate – our list of the year’s best albums so far. To hear the episode’s entire discussion, plus music samples, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Among the most universally beloved albums on the list, it turns out, are  Kacey Musgraves’ thoroughly lovely country-pop turn Golden Hour, 18-year-old indie-rock prodigy Snail Mail’s Lush and Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy.  The discussion also spotlights some of the list’s less mainstream corners, including Autechre’s NTS Sessions 1-4 (a nearly eight-hour opus of abstract electronic music) and the reunited stoner-metal band Sleep’s The Sciences. 

Download and subscribe to Rolling Stone Music Now on iTunes or Spotify, and tune in Fridays at 1 p.m. ET to hear the show broadcast live on Sirius XM’s Volume, channel 106.

Show Comments

Newswire

Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad