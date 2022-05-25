Listen to Brandy Give Jack Harlow a ‘First Class’ Murk After He Didn’t Recognize Her Song

Don’t call her Brandy no more — call her your highness. Brandy didn’t come to play with her take on Jack Harlow’s “First Class” after the white boy rapper couldn’t recognize the R&B queen’s standout “Angel in Disguise” earlier this month.

After a fan account posted a video of Harlow asking “Who’s Ray J’s sister?” during a radio show appearance, ” Brandy replied and promised she’d “murk this dude in a rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing his ass to sleep.” And boy, did she deliver.

Using Fergie’s “Glamorous,” Brandy stayed true to her word as she rapped back to Harlow, dropping some bars with Ebro in the Morning on Hot 97. (The same show Harlow proved he doesn’t know anything about hip-hop and R&B history on.)

“Allow me to reintroduce myself, my name is world-famous, one of the greatest/Living legend, did I mention my résumé is amazing,” Brandy raps, later adding. “Over 20 years and I’m still a topic/A bitch is worth a million and I’m feeling philanthropic/43 and feeling like a kid with millions watching/Popular but now I’m poppin’ shit for those out of pocket.”

In the minute-41-second rap, Brandy also mentions her show Queens getting canceled and jokes about how she’s “built tougher than my brother Ray J’s glasses.”

But don’t worry, there’s not really tea here. The exchange is just a playful back-and-forth since Brandy tweeted, “See, I can have a little fun too♥️ hehe…all love♥️♥️♥️.”

See, I can have a little fun too♥️ hehe…all love♥️♥️♥️ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) May 17, 2022

The Brandy-Harlow moment comes several weeks after the rapper released his album Come Home the Kids Miss You, which featured tracks like “Nail Tech,” “First Class,” and “Dua Lipa.”