Brandy and Monica Welcomed Kamala Harris During Verzuz Battle

Before settling into their nearly three-hour pop face-off, Brandy and Monica welcomed Kamala Harris for a special cameo at the start of their hit-packed Verzuz battle Monday, August 31st.

The Vice Presidential nominee appeared via video chat (starting around the 17-minute mark) to thank the singers for supporting Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote campaign. Brandy and Monica crafted special merch for the battle, with all proceeds going to the organization.

“I just wanted to thank you ladies, you queens, you stars, you icons for doing this for When We All Vote, it’s so important.” Harris said. “You both have used your voice in such a powerful way, and an extension of our voices is our vote.”

After Brandy admitted that she was “fan-girling,” Harris quipped, “Are you kidding? I am definitely going to be singing and dancing all night with you all!”

Following Harris’ cameo, Brandy and Monica proceeded to run through 21 rounds of their Verzuz battle, sharing stories, discussing their feud, singing along to each other’s songs and expressing their mutual admiration. “I really am a straight shooter and I really do admire what you do musically,” Monica said during one exchange, prompting Brandy to reply, “I just need you to know that I have the utmost love and respect for you, no matter the times where it seemed like I didn’t.”

(Meanwhile, highlights from the comments section included Solange and Tyler, the Creator debating whether Monica was wearing pants or really long boots.)

The Verzuz battle also opened with a tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman, while later Monica debuted a new song, “Trenches,” featuring Lil Baby and production from the Neptunes. The tête-à-tête of hits also fittingly closed with Brandy and Monica playing their classic 1998 duet, “The Boy Is Mine.”