Watch Brandi Carlile Perform ‘You and Me on the Rock’ on ‘Ellen’

On the heels of her Saturday Night Live performance, Brandi Carlile stopped by The Ellen Show to showcase her song “You and Me on the Rock.” The singer was joined by Lucius along with her live band for a soaring, emotional rendition of the track.

“You and Me on the Rock” comes off Carlile’s new album In These Silent Days, which dropped earlier this month. In These Silent Days marks Carlile’s seventh album and the highly-anticipated follow-up to her 2018 album, By the Way, I Forgive You, which was produced by David Cobb and Shooter Jennings, and earned a bevy of Grammy nods, including Song of The Year, for its single “The Joke.”

Earlier this week Carlile spoke up about the album’s lead single “Right on Time” being considered in the pop categories at the Grammys, despite the singer winning three Grammy Awards in 2019 on the strength of By the Way, I Forgive You.

“While I’m incredibly flattered to be considered ‘pop’ as a 40-year-old crooning lesbian mother, I would be lying if I said I wasn’t a bit surprised and disappointed to learn the recording Academy decided to move ‘Right on Time’ out of the American Roots genre and into the pop category,” Carlile wrote on Instagram.

She added, “The importance of staying and working within Americana is greater than just me. There is not a moment where I don’t view my role as something larger. I feel great responsibility in representing marginalized queer people in rural America who are raised on country and roots music but are repeatedly and systematically rejected by the correlating culture.”