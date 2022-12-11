See Brandi Carlile Tell ‘The Story’ in Return to ‘SNL’

Nearly 14 months after Brandi Carlile last served as Saturday Night Live’s musical guest, the singer returned for the show’s Steve Martin and Martin Short-host episode.

For her first performance, Carlile — flanked by “the twins” Tim and Phil Hanseroth — harkened back to her breakout single, 2007’s “The Story”:

Carlile next brought out Lucius to deliver her Record of the Year Grammy-nominated “You and Me on the Rock,” off her 2021 LP In These Silent Days. The track was nominated for three awards at the upcoming 2023 Grammys — including Best Americana Performance and Best American Roots Song — while In These Silent Days is up for Album of the Year; in total, Carlile — already a six-time winner — has seven nominations at the 2023 Grammys.

“The greatest @nbcsnl of the year!,” Carlile previously tweeted of the Martin-and-Short episode. “I would fly to New York City just to witness this from the audience. But instead, I get to sing my songs on my favorite show.”

Carlile will close out 2022 with a New Year’s Eve gig at Portland, Oregon’s Moda Center, then jet down to Mexico for the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Weekend on Jan. 9.

The Seattle singer has also scheduled a three-night stand at the Gorge in Washington in June 2023, with the much-anticipated Joni Mitchell comeback concert and a Highwomen reunion on tap for that weekend. Later that summer, Carlile will serve as special guest on Pink’s stadium tour.