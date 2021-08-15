See Brandi Carlile Play Soundgarden Classics With Surviving Members at the Gorge

Brandi Carlile reunited with the surviving members of Soundgarden to perform a pair of the band’s classics during her gig Saturday at George, Washington’s the Gorge.

Joined by guitarist Kim Thayil, drummer Matt Cameron and bassist Ben Shepherd, an exuberant Carlile and her band delivered renditions of “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching With My Good Eye Closed,” the two songs that featured on her Record Store Day 2020 EP A Rooster Says EP that also featured the Soundgarden trio. The appearance also marked the members’ first performance together in their home state since Cornell’s death.

Carlile previously performed “Black Hole Sun” alongside Soundgarden and other special guests at the “I Am the Highway” Chris Cornell tribute concert in Los Angeles in January 2019, but Saturday’s show marked the first time she played the Badmotorfinger standout “Searching With My Good Eye Closed” live with members of Soundgarden; the Seattle Times writes that the Badmotorfinger standout was a staple of Carlile’s set in her Seattle club days.

In 2020, Rolling Stone spoke to the surviving Soundgarden members about their collaboration with Carlile, a fellow Seattle native; the EP was recorded at the city’s London Bridge Studio — where Soundgarden’s Louder Than Love and the Temple of the Dog album were recorded — in November 2019.

“We felt honored that she asked us to take part in her Record Store Day project,” Cameron said. “We had a blast. I think most people assume the three of us over and done with since Chris passed away, but that’s not the case. It’s nice to know that people still want to hear us play together.”

Thayil added at the time, “Any opportunity to play with all of them again whether live or in the studio, I would embrace without hesitation.”