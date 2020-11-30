Brandi Carlile, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready Tease Cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘The Times They Are a-Changin”

Brandi Carlile and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready previewed their performance of Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are a-Changin’” from the Peace Through Music virtual concert, airing Tuesday, December 1st.

The 40-second clip captures the beginning of the performance, with Carlile singing lead on the song’s first verse. The accompaniment is sparse, although McCready and the other musicians on stage appear set to join in just as the clip ends.

Peace Through Music: A Global Event for Social Justice will air exclusively on Facebook Live at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST. Along with Carlile and McCready, the show will feature performances from Keith Richards, Mavis Staples, Robbie Robertson, Ringo Starr, Peter Gabriel, Run the Jewels with Josh Homme, Gary Clark, Jr., Carlos Santana, Aloe Blacc, Annie Lennox, Sheila E., Skip Marley, and more. There will also be special appearances from Billie Eilish, Ellie Goulding, Killer Mike, Norman Lear, and Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird.

Per a press release, Peace Through Music will honor the 75th anniversary of the United Nations and serve as a “call for equality, human rights, and an end to discrimination, spotlighting people of African descent and championing the full protection and promotion of human rights for all.” Contributions from partners and all donations will benefit organizations fighting poverty, inequality, and systemic discrimination, such as Playing for Change Foundation, the United Nations Population Fund, Silkroad, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.