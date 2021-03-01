Brandi Carlile Plots Full-Band Livestream Benefit Concert

Brandi Carlile announced an upcoming benefit livestream concert, her first full-band show since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The performance — set for Sunday, March 28th at 8:00 p.m. ET from Nashville’s famous Ryman Auditorium — will support the Rainey Day Fund and Fanny’s School of Music, with remaining proceeds aiding the songwriter’s live band and crew.

Tickets are currently on sale in two formats: general admission and a bundle featuring a pre-order of her new memoir, Broken Horses. Full details are available at the Veeps site.

Broken Horses, out April 6th via Random House Publishing Group’s Crown imprint, chronicles Carlile’s life and music.

“It is about the way certain profound experiences of my life have led to me creating important art for myself,” she told Rolling Stone in September. “So, it’ll be like this experience, the catharsis and then the songs, the handful of songs that came from that experience. That’s kind of how all my chapters are broken down.”

Carlile added that she’s started working on songs for her next LP, which follows 2018’s By the Way, I Forgive You. (That record earned a 2019 Grammy for Best Americana Album and an Album of the Year nomination.)

“I’m writing a lot for my next album, which started from me writing a book,” she said. “A lot of what I’m writing about in the book is causing all these little songs to come out. It’s been a lot like By the Way, I Forgive You. Like, maybe I just wasn’t quite done with that.”