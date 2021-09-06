Watch Brandi Carlile Cover Joni Mitchell’s ‘Woodstock’

Brandi Carlile offered a rendition of Joni Mitchell’s song “Woodstock” during a performance for SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series. The track comes off Mitchell’s 1970 album Ladies Of The Canyon.

Carlile is famously a fan of Mitchell’s work and has covered the singer numerous times. Last month, Carlile announced plans to cover Blue in its entirety at Carnegie Hall on November 6th, her second time covering the legendary LP. She first performed the album in October 2019 in Los Angeles, shortly after she met the singer-songwriter at her 75th birthday tribute concert. Since then, the two musicians have formed a close bond, with Carlile recently writing the liner notes for the 50th-anniversary reissue of Blue.

Carlile’s new album, In These Silent Days, will be out October 1st via Low Country Sound/Elektra Records. She previewed the album with single “Right on Time,” a song that evokes some of Carlile’s influence from Mitchell.

Carlile recorded In These Silent Days with producers Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings at Nashville’s RCA Studio A. The songs were imagined and composed during 2020 while Carlile was quarantining at home with her primary collaborators and bandmates, Tim and Phil Hanseroth.