 Brandi Carlile to Perform Joni Mitchell's 'Blue' in Its Entirety - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Brian May Chides Eric Clapton's Anti-Vax Stance as Delta Spreads
Home Music Music News

Brandi Carlile Continues Her Case of Joni Mitchell Admiration With ‘Blue’ Concert

Blue didn’t make me a better songwriter,” Carlile recently said. “Blue made me a better woman”

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brandi Carlile, Joni Mitchell

Brandi Carlile, Joni Mitchell

Chris Pizzello/AP Images; GAB Archive/Redferns/Getty Images

Brandi Carlile will perform Joni Mitchell’s Blue in its entirety at Carnegie Hall this fall, her second time covering the legendary LP.

Carlile first performed the album in October 2019 in Los Angeles, shortly after she met the singer-songwriter at her 75th birthday tribute concert. Since then, the two musicians have formed a close bond, with Carlile recently writing the liner notes for the 50th-anniversary reissue of Blue.

“In my opinion, Blue is the greatest album ever made,” she wrote. “Blue didn’t make me a better songwriter. Blue made me a better woman… No matter what we are dealing with in these times we can rejoice and know that of all the ages we could have lived through, we lived in the time of Joni Mitchell.”

General tickets for the November 6th concert go on sale Thursday at 11 am E.T. Carlile recently announced her new album In These Silent Days, out October 1st via Low Country Sound/Elektra Records.

In This Article: Brandi Carlile, Joni Mitchell

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.