Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell Tapped for MusiCares Virtual Fundraiser

Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Shawn Colvin, and more will perform during a special virtual fundraiser for MusiCares ahead of the 2022 Grammys.

The second Music on a Mission special will take place on March 30 and air on the live-streaming platform Mandolin. The charity concert debuted last year in an effort to raise money for those in the music world who’d been left unemployed by the Coronavirus pandemic (it isn’t to be confused with MusiCares’ annual benefit gala, which will take place the following night, April 1).

Along with Carlile, Isbell, and Colvin, the lineup boasts Jesse and Joy, Fantastic Negrito, Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums, Zach Person, Emily Wolfe, Morgxn, Amythyst Kiah, Gian Marco, K.D. Lang, and Dante Spinetta. The show will also feature the premiere of a never-before-seen archival performance from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Tickets for Music on a Mission are available now and priced at $25, with all proceeds going to the music community.

As noted above, Music on a Mission is just one of two big events MusiCares has planned for Grammys week (MusiCares is the charity arm of the Recording Academy). The nonprofit’s annual gala will feature Joni Mitchell receiving the MusiCares Person of the Year Award, and the event, as always, will boast a host of performers paying tribute to Mitchell. This year’s lineup includes St. Vincent, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, Beck, Chaka Khan, Cyndi Lauper, and more.