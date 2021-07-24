Brandi Carlile Performs ‘In These Silent Days’ Songs at Forest Hills Stadium Show

Brandi Carlile performed live at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York on Friday, her first stadium performance since announcing her new album, In These Silent Days. The album reunites her with By the Way, I Forgive You producers Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings, the latter of whom was also on the stage on keyboards for the rousing evening.

Amythyst Kiah opened the show solo (Carlile later explained that the band members were stuck at the airport), performing songs from her new album, Wary + Strange, which was released in June.

Carlile was decked out in a yellow jacket and wide-brimmed hat and performed her hits, including “The Joke” and the always poignant “The Mother,” which is dedicated to her daughter Evangeline. “They don’t make nights more gorgeous than this!” she proclaimed to the fans, who pounded their feet in appreciation on the stadium concrete.

Along with a crowd-pleasing cover of Elton John’s “Rocketman,” she and her longtime bandmates and collaborators, Phil and Tim Hanseroth, performed her newest single, “Right on Time” for the first time to a live audience after debuting it on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon earlier in the week. (To close out the concert, Carlile delivered another In These Silent Days track, “This Time Tomorrow.”)

She then introduced the Hanseroth twins to the stage to perform Simon & Garfunkel’s “Sound of Silence” as she snapped photos from the edge of the stage. Carlile prefaced that it was a last-minute request to the set list — an ode to the city, which effusively praised for withstanding the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020 — and that the twins hadn’t had much time to rehearse or prepare. They still impressed the thousands gathered for the summer concert under a full moon.

The follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed By the Way, I Forgive You, Carlile’s new album In These Silent Days was conceived and recorded with her collaborators during the pandemic. It will be released October 1st via Low Country Sound/Elektra Records. Earlier in 2021, Carlile released her first book, the memoir Broken Horses earlier this year.

Carlile, a very vocal and enthusiastic fan of Elton John, didn’t disappoint the fans with her performance of “Rocketman”. See a clip below: