Elton John Taps Brandi Carlile for 30th Annual AIDS Foundation Oscar Pre-Party

Brandi Carlile has been revealed as the first artist tapped to perform at the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars pre-party on March 27.

“Getting to perform for such a significant milestone of one of the most legendary Oscar Parties is an absolute honor,” Carlile shared in a statement. “I’m looking forward to celebrating Hollywood’s big night with close friends and supporters of the Elton John AIDS Foundation and helping bring awareness to an incredibly important cause.” More artists will be announced soon for what will be the first in-person iteration of the event since the pandemic shifted last year’s ceremony online.

“We want to remind people that while the coronavirus has consumed headlines for the past two years, HIV/AIDS is still a global epidemic,” says David Furnish, Chairman of Elton John AIDS Foundation. “It remains paramount to continue raising funds and awareness toward issues affecting people living with and at risk of HIV, and there is no better platform than our annual Academy Awards Viewing Party to do just that.”

John added: “David and I are so grateful to celebrate 30 years of the Foundation and especially grateful to Brandi Carlile and the many fabulous guests supporting us for another magnificent night in West Hollywood Park. Our success reflects the passion, commitment, and generosity of our supporters. Together, we are making a difference and bringing light and hope to people living with HIV around the world.”