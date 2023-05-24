fbpixel
Hear Brandi Carlile Cover Diana Ross’ ‘The Wiz’ Showstopper ‘Home’

Rendition debuted on the latest episode of Ted Lasso
Brandi Carlile ted lasso diana ross home the wiz
Brandi Carlile Mary Ellen Matthews

Brandi Carlile has shared her rendition of Diana RossThe Wiz showstopper “Home” following its premiere on the latest episode of Ted Lasso.

For her version, Carlile enlisted former Pearl Jam (and current Bob Dylan) drummer Matt Chamberlain, bassist Sebastian Steinberg, pianist Dave Palmer, and a string section of Chauntee and Monique Ross.

It’s unclear if Carlile is a big fan of the Apple TV+ series, but she and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis have some history: In November 2020, Carlile was among the performers at Sudeikis’ Thundergong benefit live stream, and the duo reunited in October 2021 to serve as the host/musical guest combo on Saturday Night Live.

In June, Carlile will embark on a summer-long tour that kicks off with her Echoes Through the Canyon weekend at Washington’s the Gorge, a three-night event that will feature Joni Mitchell’s first ticketed event in over two decades.

