Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato, H.E.R. to Honor Elton John at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato, and H.E.R. will take part in a special tribute honoring Elton John at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will air May 27th on Fox.

John will receive the iHeartRadio Icon Award this year in recognition of his long career, impact on popular music and culture, and his enduring relevance as a radio and touring act around the world. Chris Martin and Lil Nas X will present John with the award, after which Carlile, Lovato, and H.E.R. will deliver a tribute performance.

Usher is set to host the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, while he’s also slated to perform during the show. Other previously announced performers include the Weeknd with special guest Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic, Dan and Shay, and Doja Cat.

The show will also boast special appearances from Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, LL Cool J, Machine Gun Kelly, French Montana, Lil Jon, Robin Thicke, Joel McHale, Gabby Barrett, Ava Max, Raphael Saadiq, Twenty One Pilots, and AJR.