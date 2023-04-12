Brad Paisley Travels to Ukraine, Performs ‘Same Here’ in Kyiv

Brad Paisley joined a delegation of U.S. senators on a trip to Ukraine, where he performed in Kyiv’s Saint Michael’s Square and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The trip came just a month after Paisley marked the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with a new song, “Same Here,” that featured a conversation with Zelensky. During his impromptu acoustic performance, Paisley played “Same Here,” as well as a Ukrainian folk song.

Paisley shared a video of his performance on Instagram, writing, “Emotional experience seeing all this first hand. So much more to share.” (A snippet of his rendition of the folk song was also shared on Twitter by former Zelensky advisor, Igor Novikov).

Paisley’s work around the war in Ukraine has been part of his role as an ambassador for United24, a fundraising campaign that will help build housing for displaced Ukrainians whose homes have been destroyed. Paisley’s portion of the royalties from “Same Here” are being donated to United24.

Along with Paisley, Senators Mark Kelly (D-Arizona), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) were also part of the trek and participated in a news conference in Saint Michael’s Square. Manchin and Paisley (who grew up in West Virginia) were photographed together with Zelensky, presenting him with a University of West Virginia baseball hat.

“Same Here” will appear on Paisley’s next album, Son of the Mountains, which will be his first under a new agreement with Universal Music Group Nashville. The LP will mark Paisley’s first full-length effort in six years, following 2017’s Love and War. A release date for the project hast yet to be announced.