Brad Paisley Is a Self-Proclaimed Post Malone Stan After Rapper Covers ‘This Is Better Than Me’

“I love you so fuckin’ much man, thank you for the love, dude,” Posty gushed after receiving a rave review from the country star on his cover

By

Post Malone Brad Paisely Cover Country MusicPost Malone Brad Paisely Cover Country Music

Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards in California

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

Post Malone’s country music era might be arriving sooner than expected — and now he has a glowing co-sign from one of the genre’s biggest stars: Brad Paisley.

Back in March 2021, Malone performed Paisley’s 2002 single “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song),” and Sturgill Simpson’s “You Can Have the Crown” during a fundraiser event organized by Matthew McConaughey. After the genre-crossing artist shared a clip from the former performance on TikTok this week, Paisley suggested that Malone might have given him a run for his money, commenting: “This is better than me.”

Posty couldn’t fit all of his thoughts in a comment, so he followed up with another video. “Brad, there’s no shot, man,” he gushed. “I love you so fuckin’ much man, thank you for the love, dude. I owe you a beer, man. Text me, I’ll see you soon.”

The country singer shared the cover on Instagram when it was first released last year, explaining that it’s “always humbling when another artist does your song better than you.”

Now, Paisley’s TikTok page is basically a Post Malone stan account with a bio that reads: “I write songs for Post Malone.”

“To be honest, there’s nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album [and releasing it] on YouTube,” Malone told Howard Stern during a recent interview. “I’m allowed to do that, I’m a human being.”

He added: “If I get another year to myself, maybe I’ll make a fucking country album.” It’s only a matter of time.

