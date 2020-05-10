See Boyz II Men, Babyface Perform ‘A Song for Mama’ on ‘SNL’

Boyz II Men delivered a Mother’s Day ode on Saturday Night Live with a socially distanced rendition of “A Song for Mama,” featuring the 1997 track’s producer and songwriter Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.

“On behalf of SNL, we’d like to send a very special Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers that can’t be with their children this year, and all the mothers that we’ve lost,” SNL’s Michael Che said prior to the performance. “We love you, we miss you, and thank you.”

The soul trio and their producer then performed “A Song for Mama” from their respective homes, where platinum plaques adorned the walls. During the song, photos of SNL cast members with their own mothers were shown onscreen.

Boyz II Men and Babyface were the third and final SNL At Home musical guests, following Coldplay’s Chris Martin covering Bob Dylan and Miley Cyrus performing Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here.” The episode also marked the SNL’s Season 45 finale.