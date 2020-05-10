 See Boyz II Men, Babyface Perform 'A Song for Mama' on 'SNL' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Soul Singer Betty Wright Dead at 66 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

See Boyz II Men, Babyface Perform ‘A Song for Mama’ on ‘SNL’

Soul group and song’s producer deliver Mother’s Day ode on Season 45 finale

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Boyz II Men delivered a Mother’s Day ode on Saturday Night Live with a socially distanced rendition of “A Song for Mama,” featuring the 1997 track’s producer and songwriter Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.

“On behalf of SNL, we’d like to send a very special Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers that can’t be with their children this year, and all the mothers that we’ve lost,” SNL’s Michael Che said prior to the performance. “We love you, we miss you, and thank you.”

The soul trio and their producer then performed “A Song for Mama” from their respective homes, where platinum plaques adorned the walls. During the song, photos of SNL cast members with their own mothers were shown onscreen.

Boyz II Men and Babyface were the third and final SNL At Home musical guests, following Coldplay’s Chris Martin covering Bob Dylan and Miley Cyrus performing Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here.” The episode also marked the SNL’s Season 45 finale.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Babyface, Boyz II Men, Mother's Day, Saturday Night Live

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.