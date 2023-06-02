Boys World Declares There’s ‘No Time to Be a Sad Bitch’ on Sassy New Single

Enter the Nineties sleepover (and pop group) nostalgia! On Friday, girl group Boys World released their newest single, “Me, My Girls & I,” an empowering pop earworm dedicated to a bestie fresh off of a breakup, along with its pink-filled video.

The Sarah Wiseman and Andy DeLuca-directed music video sees the group’s five members — Makhyli, Lillian Kay, Queenie Mae, Olivia Ruby, and Elana — singing the track’s lyrics and engaging in choreography from inside a nostalgic bedroom before transporting to inside a club.

“Head up you know you a bad bitch/Heartbreak that’s a right of passage,” sing the girls in the chorus. “You ain’t got no time to be a sad bitch So, come on!”

Boys World considers “Me, My Girls & I” — co-written by Olivia, Lillian, and songwriter Liza Owen — to be the “older sister” of their single “Girlfriends,” which served as their friendship-celebrating 2020 debut.

“It’s about one of your girlfriends going through a breakup, and you want to lift her back up,” said Olivia in a press release. “The healing process is not linear. There are moments when you don’t want to leave your room, but your girls need to help you get out, party, make some friends, and be yourself again.”

“We needed a song about friendship,” added Lillian. “‘Girlfriends’ was our debut, and it has a special place in our hearts. This is a continuation since the concepts are similar. It shows people who we are as a group.”

The group is set to release their second EP, Me, My Girls & I, on June 23. It comes more than two years after they dropped their debut project, While You Were Out, which featured “Touched By an Angel” and “Wingman.”

“As individuals, we are all different — pop, R&B, hip-hop, indie, rock, punk, all the genres that you want,” Queenie said at the time. “But when it comes together, it makes Boys World. Like for some reason, whenever we listen to music, we just like what we like together.”

“We want to make people feel good with our music. We’re making music to help people have fun,” added Lillian at the time.