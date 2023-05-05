Pussy Riot Tell Putin to ‘Put It in a Dick Cage’ on New Song

Boys Noize and Pussy Riot have a simple message for Putin and the rest of the patriarchy: “Put it in a dick cage.” On “Chastity,” their new joint single, which also features Alice Glass, they play with sexual power dynamics – “When I say ‘sit,’ you sit/When I say ‘crawl,’ you crawl” – over burbling, clubby synths all leading to the chorus/punchline: “You can make me love you if you … put it in a dick cage.”

The track’s video features scenes that look like they came out of vintage movies, with suggestive imagery like a row of women with guns sticking out of their pelvises and another one in lingerie holding a semiautomatic rifle. For the chorus, they show sweaty musclebound men weeping, and of course a shot of Putin looking forlorn. It’s like a Frank Frazetta painting with the genders flipped.

"This song will put the patriarchy in a tiny cage and throw the key out," Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova said in a statement.

Baiting Putin is nothing new for Tolokonnikova, who recently saw her name added to Russia’s most-wanted criminals list. The charges against her were unclear but she believed that they stemmed from a recent art installation she headed up called Putin’s Ashes, in which she and others burnt an effigy of the Russian president. “Oopsie, I was just added to Russia’s federal wanted list,” she commented at the time. This follows the country designating her in 2021 as “a foreign agent.”

“My job is to hurt Putin as much as possible, and [the threat of lawsuits] means that he and people around him are actually getting hurt by Putin’s Ashes, so that’s great news,” she told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “I’ll keep doing my work and keep pushing.”