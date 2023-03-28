Boygenius Announce 2023 Summer Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Boygenius is bringing their indie rock glory on the road. On Tuesday, the supergroup comprising Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker announced that it will be heading on a U.S. tour to perform their new album The Record.

After performing at Coachella in April, the trio will commence their journey in San Diego, making their way through cities such as Houston, New Orleans, New York City, Chicago, and Nashville.

Boygenius is also bringing some stellar openers on the road. Several of the tour dates include a Re:SET Concert series that includes performances from Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange. Some shows will see opening performances from Claud, Carly Rae Jepsen, and the Illuminati Hotties as well.

Tickets for the trio’s tour dates are set to go on sale on Friday at 12 p.m. local time.

Tourmate Jepsen shared a cute art project celebrating the “show combination nobody asked for, but everybody wanted” by cutting up images of herself and the members of Boygenius from a recent Rolling Stone.

“I title this piece of art: @xboygeniusx plays w Girl idiot,” Jepsen captioned the post. “In all seriousness very thrilled to share the stage w these artists I love.”

This is Boygenius’ second tour after heading on the road in November 2018 following the release of their Boygenius EP. All three musicians opened up to Rolling Stone in a wide-ranging cover story about how much better touring will be for them together.

“I play to thousands of people a night, and sometimes I’m mentally in a really bad place,” Bridgers said. “It’s so hard to relate to people. Except for those guys. ​​Being with them makes it so much less dark.”

“We feel an element of home together. We’ve been talking about picking a TV show, and after every show, watching one episode before bed. Very children’s-book vibes,” added Dacus. “I’ll give them each a little kiss on the head and tuck them in.” Editor’s picks

Boygenius 2023 Tour Dates Trending Trump Says He Didn’t Call for 'Death and Destruction,' Simply Voiced His Concern It Would Happen Trump Allies Are Begging Him to Stop Hinting at Violence on Social Media She Escaped Scientology in the Trunk of a Car. Her Nightmare Is Far From Over Pink Duets With Kelly Clarkson as She Accepts iHeartRadio Icon Award: A 'Miracle'

April 12 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

April 15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music & Arts Festival

April 22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music & Arts Festival

June 2 – San Diego, CA @ Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium !

June 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Brookside at the Rosebowl !

June 4 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater at Stanford !

June 6 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre *

June 8 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

June 9 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theater Grounds !

June 10 – New Orleans, LA @ City Park !

June 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Central Park !

June 13 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena *

June 14 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

June 16 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion !

June 17 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium !

June 18 – Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs !

June 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE +

June 21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^+

June 23 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live! Festival !

June 24 – Chicago, IL @ Riis Park !

June 25 – Nashville, TN @ Centennial Park !

July 28 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheater % =

July 29 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre % =

July 30 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater % =

Aug. 1 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater =

Aug. 2 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden =

Aug. 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Library Square =

Aug. 5 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre =

! Re:SET Concert Series with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange

* Support from Bartees Strange

^ Support from Broken Social Scene

% Support from Carly Rae Jepsen

+ Support from Claud

= Support from Illuminati Hotties