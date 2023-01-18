Boygenius Are Back in Town to Save 2023

Boygenius spontaneously formed and released a beloved EP in 2018, but fans have always hoped for more. Well, the wait is over: The indie supergroup — consisting of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus — will finally release a full-length debut, titled The Record, slated for March 31 via Interscope.

Ahead of the release, the trio dropped three singles, each written and sung by a different member: the blistering rocker “$20” (Baker), the melancholic “Emily I’m Sorry” (Bridgers), and the steadfast stunner “True Blue” (Dacus). Each sounds distinctly like its creator and yet cohesively sounds like boygenius, with tender harmonies and mind-blowing one-liners (“You say you’re a winter bitch but summer’s in your blood” from “True Blue” is already a lock for one of the best lyrics of the year).

The news follows the band’s appearance on this year’s Coachella lineup, alongside other indie acts including Wet Leg, Weyes Blood, and MUNA (the latter are signed to Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records). The Record, cut at Rick Rubin’s Malibu studio, Shangri-La, follows the a string of excellent solo LPs from the band members: Bridgers’ Punisher (2020); Baker’s Little Oblivions (2021), and Dacus’ Home Video (2021). They all appeared on one another’s records.

In an upcoming interview, the band told Rolling Stone that Bridgers first sent her bandmates “Emily I’m Sorry” right after Punisher was released, asking, “Can we be a band again?” Trending Ron Jeremy Found ‘Not Competent’ to Stand Trial in Serial Rape Case Anna Kendrick Is Still Processing Her Trauma George Santos Allegedly Took $3,000 From Dying Dog's GoFundMe Joe Manganiello on Discovering He’s Part-Black and Descended From Slaves

“We were all nervous to bring it up,” Bridgers says. “We all thought that we were more excited than the other person.”

The Record tracklist

1. Without You Without Them

2. Emily I’m Sorry

3. True Blue

4. Cool About It

5. Not Strong Enough

6. Revolution 0

7. Leonard Cohen

8. Satanist

9. We’re in Love

10. Anti-Curse

11. Letter to an Old Poet