Boygenius Serenade Travelers at Austin Airport’s Baggage Claim

Waiting for luggage at baggage claim can be such a drag, but lucky travelers in Austin got to listen to Boygenius serenade them while they waited. On Tuesday, the supergroup comprising Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus performed a surprise set to as part of South by Southwest at the airport in Austin.

“@xboygeniusx giving the best chill vibes this afternoon,” tweeted the Austin airport’s official account. “📍Baggage claim.”

Among the songs the group performed was “True Blue,” one of the singles from their upcoming album The Record, and “Me & My Dog” from their debut EP Boygenius. Among the attendees were some journalists in town for the festival and travelers.

@xboygeniusx giving the best chill vibes this afternoon.



📍Baggage claim pic.twitter.com/QnRm3rpZ2c — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) (@AUStinAirport) March 14, 2023

Boygenius absolutely crushing at Baggage Claim 3 rn pic.twitter.com/ORHsZ1kTEc — Justin Barney (@JBarney) March 14, 2023

“Boygenius absolutely crushing at Baggage Claim 3 rn,” tweeted one journalist who attended the airport performance. The trio later made their way to Austin’s Saxon Pub for another, more official showcase.

The airport performance comes several weeks before the group is set to release their debut album The Record on March 31. The trio spoke extensively with Rolling Stone about their new music for a cover story earlier this year.

“There’s a realm in which I feel permitted to be ambitious in this band, in a way that I can’t for my own solo stuff, because it’s something shared with people that I love who are the greatest songwriters ever,” Baker told Rolling Stone about making the new music together. “I feel an uncomplicated pride about it.” Trending 21 South Carolina GOP Lawmakers Propose Death Penalty for Women Who Have Abortions Israelis Are Now Openly Talking About the ‘Total Destruction’ of the Jewish State A College Girl Found Deepfake Porn of Herself Online. Who Did It Shocked Her Gary Glitter, Disgraced Rocker Convicted of Child Sex Abuse, Back in Prison One Month After Release

“We’re obsessed with each other,” added Bridgers. “I like myself better around them.”

So far, the group has released singles “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” “True Blue,” and “Not Strong Enough” from their upcoming LP. They’re set to perform at Coachella next month as well.