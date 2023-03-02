fbpixel
Live Debut

Boygenius Debut Album Cut ‘Cool About It’ Live at Tibet House Benefit Concert

The song will appear on the trio's upcoming album The Record, out March 31
boygenius
(L-R) Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus of boygenius perform on March 01, 2023 in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images

The Tibet House benefit concert, hosted at New York City’s Carnegie Hall on Wednesday, announced Boygenius’ appearance on the lineup just one day before the concert — but the trio made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker was far from underprepared. Taking the stage, the group unveiled “Cool About It” from their upcoming album with a poignant live performance.

“Once I took your mеdication to know what it’s like/And now I have to act like I can’t read your mind/I ask you how you’re doing and I let you lie,” Bridgers sings on the song before Baker joins in with: “We don’t have to talk about it/I can walk you home and practice method acting/I’ll pretend being with you doesn’t feel like drowning.”

Dacus pops in on the very end of the last lyric, picking up on the feeling of drowning and adding: “Telling you it’s nice to see how good you’re doing/Even though we know it isn’t true.”

Earlier in the day, Boygenius released their latest single, “Not Strong Enough,” which will also appear on their album The Record when it arrives on March 31. It follows their self-titled debut EP, which arrived in 2018. The group has shared three other songs so far, including “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.”

“There’s a realm in which I feel permitted to be ambitious in this band, in a way that I can’t for my own solo stuff, because it’s something shared with people that I love who are the greatest songwriters ever,” Baker told Rolling Stone in a recent cover story. “I feel an uncomplicated pride about it.”

