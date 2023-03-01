Boygenius Take Fans on a Road Trip in Video for New Single ‘Not Strong Enough’

Boygenius take fans on a road trip in the new video for “Not Strong Enough,” the latest single of the supergroup’s upcoming album, The Record.

In the self-shot video — a testament to the trio’s bond — Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker hit up amusement parks and monster truck rallies, record in the studio, and just hang out doing Boygenius things. Jackson Bridgers edited the video.

In Rolling Stone’s recent cover story on Boygenius, Bridgers revealed that she stashed the Sheryl Crow-inspired lyric for years until the perfect song came along.

“The two wolves inside us can be self-hatred and self-aggrandizing,” Bridgers told Rolling Stone. “Being like, ‘I’m not strong enough to show up for you. I can’t be the partner that you want me to be.’ But also being like, ‘I’m too fucked up. I’m unknowable in some deep way!’ Self-hatred is a god complex sometimes, where you think you’re the most fucked-up person who’s ever lived. Straight up, you’re not. And it can make people behave really selfishly, and I love each of our interpretations of that concept.”

Baker added, “That’s another example of Phoebe taking a wordplay and then extrapolating it to a really nuanced concept.”

The Record arrives on March 31. After that, the group have a busy summer of shows planned, including sets at Coachella, as well as part of the Re:Set concert series, which will find them playing shows with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange in various cities throughout the country starting in June. The trio will also perform tonight, March 1, as a last-minute addition to the Tibet House Benefit concert at New York’s Carnegie Hall.