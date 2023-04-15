Muna Welcome Boygenius to Crash Coachella Stage for ‘Silk Chiffon’

Muna closed out their performance at Coachella on Friday with “Silk Chiffon” and brought out Phoebe Bridgers for her verse on the song. Soon after, they were joined by the rest of the “motherfucking boys” of boygenius — Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus — on stage. While “Silk Chiffon” released two years ago as Muna’s first release on Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records, the track remains one their most addictive hits to date.

Bridgers has previously joined the band to play the song at the Governors Ball Music Festival, Forest Hills Stadium, and on the Late Late Show with James Corden. Earlier that afternoon, Muna debuted their new single, “One That Got Away,” which releases on Monday, and fan favorites from their most recent self-titled album.

Boygenius will be performing at Coachella on April 15, a day after Muna’s set. Trending TikTok Is Obsessed With Water. Experts Are Concerned MrBeast Calls Out Transphobic Backlash to Chris Tyson's Hormone Therapy Anheuser-Busch CEO Says Brand 'Never Intended' to Cause Division Over Bud Light ‘Obsession’ May Be Netflix’s Kinkiest Series Yet

Boygenius singing Silk Chiffon with MUNA at Coachella today! pic.twitter.com/h1tdCbYmFa — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) April 15, 2023

The trio played through most of their newly released songs from their album The Record ahead of Coachella during a warmup show at the Fox Theater in Pomona, California.

Boygenius will follow their Coachella performance with a full tour scheduled to begin in June. The band will make 13 stops across the country with the addition of concerts planned in conjunction with the Re:SET Concert Series with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange.