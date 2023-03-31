Boygenius Make Out, Paint a Room in Kristen Stewart-Directed Short Film

Congrats, we’ve made it: Boygenius’ new album is finally here, and so is their long-awaited short film, directed by Kristen Stewart.

It’s a beautifully bizarre clip that lasts just over 14 minutes and features the supergroup’s first three singles from The Record, which they released back in January. It begins with a triptych of each member late into the evening, with a fire crackling and Lucy Dacus humming along to the opener “Without You Without Them.” Suddenly, Julien Baker wakes up in a race car bed à la Friends Season Three, wearing a neon orange safety vest as her track “$20” unfolds. The imagery from the riff-heavy stunner is all there: the T-bird graveyard, the fires, and more badassery.

“Emily I’m Sorry” is next, featuring the trio inside a stadium as Bridgers sings in boxer shorts and a white-t-shirt as monster trucks roll by. She’s standing in front of a pile of cars, which the band eventually lights up in flames. Dacus takes the closer with “True Blue,” painting an entire room in her Home Video color as the group paints every inch of the place — and themselves. The film ends with boygenius making out with each other, which they pondered doing at the end of their Rolling Stone cover story.

In the leadup to The Record, boygenius also released a fourth single, the excellent “Not Strong Enough.” If you missed their surprise show at the Austin, Texas airport during SXSW — or their live debut of “Cool About It” at the New York City’s Tibet House benefit concert — you can catch them on tour this summer.

“I play to thousands of people a night, and sometimes I’m mentally in a really bad place,” Bridgers told me. “It’s so hard to relate to people. Except for those guys. ​​Being with them makes it so much less dark.”