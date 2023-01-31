fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Summer Jams

Boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy to Perform for Re:SET Concert Series

The outdoor concert series is set to hit 12 cities this summer
LCD Soundsystem, Boygenius, Steve Lacy Jordi Vidal/Redferns; Timothy Norris/Getty Images/Coachella; Ryan Pfluger/Rolling Stone

Boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy are set to headline the Re:Set concert series this summer. As part of a take on the multi-artist outdoor concert by AEG, the event will take place in 12 cities across four U.S. regions.

Each headliner will bring a curated lineup on their respective day with boygenius bringing indie artists Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange. LCD Soundsystem will be traveling with electronic artist and one-third of The xx, Jamie xx, UK rock band Idles, Big Freedia, and multi-instrumentalist L’Rain, and more. Steve Lacy will be joined by Toro y Moi, James Blake and Fousheé.

Re.SET will take place over four weekends in June; each weekend will feature three cities in the same region, and each headliner will play each city on consecutive days.

Recently, boygenius’ Julien BakerPhoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus reinterpreted Rolling Stone‘s classic January 1994 Nirvana cover for their own Rolling Stone cover shoot. And last September, LCD Soundsystem released their first new song in five years, “New Body Rhumba, from the film adaptation of White Noise. Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in October and was nominated for Song of the Summer at the MTV VMAs.

Trending

Presale registration for Re.SET starts today at 11:00 a.m. EST and general on-sale will begin on Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Oscars Predictions: Best Picture – ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once' Tops Nominations, but Can It Go All the Way?

Gisele Bündchen Freed the Nipple in a Stunning Sheer Dress That Solidifies Her Place as the Ultimate Supermodel

Cindy Williams, Star of 'Laverne & Shirley,' Dies at 75

Frank Lloyd Wright’s One-of-a-Kind Circular Sun House Lists in Arizona

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad