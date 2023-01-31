Boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy to Perform for Re:SET Concert Series

Boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy are set to headline the Re:Set concert series this summer. As part of a take on the multi-artist outdoor concert by AEG, the event will take place in 12 cities across four U.S. regions.

Each headliner will bring a curated lineup on their respective day with boygenius bringing indie artists Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange. LCD Soundsystem will be traveling with electronic artist and one-third of The xx, Jamie xx, UK rock band Idles, Big Freedia, and multi-instrumentalist L’Rain, and more. Steve Lacy will be joined by Toro y Moi, James Blake and Fousheé.

Re.SET will take place over four weekends in June; each weekend will feature three cities in the same region, and each headliner will play each city on consecutive days.

Recently, boygenius’ Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus reinterpreted Rolling Stone‘s classic January 1994 Nirvana cover for their own Rolling Stone cover shoot. And last September, LCD Soundsystem released their first new song in five years, “New Body Rhumba, from the film adaptation of White Noise. Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in October and was nominated for Song of the Summer at the MTV VMAs.

Presale registration for Re.SET starts today at 11:00 a.m. EST and general on-sale will begin on Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. local time.